Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,723,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,938,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

