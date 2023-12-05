PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

PG&E stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PG&E by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

