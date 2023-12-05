Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE DOC opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 98,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 218,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

