Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,589 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 0.8 %

AN opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AN

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.