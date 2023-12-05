Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after buying an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock worth $390,992. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 132.20%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

