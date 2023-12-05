Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,186 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.