Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $151,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 458.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 301,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.