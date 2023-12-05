Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $343,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1,233.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

