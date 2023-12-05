Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.