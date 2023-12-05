Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 177,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 170,207 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 341,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 50,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

