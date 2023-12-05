Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $520,000 in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $624,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 210.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

