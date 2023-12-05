Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $598,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Up 5.5 %

KSS stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -152.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

