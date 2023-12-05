Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

