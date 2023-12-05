Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 24,124 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

