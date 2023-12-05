Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,205 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 278,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RGA opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $164.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.60.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.