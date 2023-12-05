Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4,898.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,289 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

