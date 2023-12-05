Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

