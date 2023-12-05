Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total value of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $420.02 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $422.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.18.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

