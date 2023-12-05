Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,248 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

IPG opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

