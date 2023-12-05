Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,091 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

