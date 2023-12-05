Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 156,986 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,986 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

