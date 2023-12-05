Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 641 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its stake in F5 by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 99,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in F5 by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,299 shares of company stock worth $1,483,572. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

