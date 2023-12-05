Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 9,786 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.97.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $460.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $467.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

