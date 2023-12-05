Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $335,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

