Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $363,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,465,000 after acquiring an additional 179,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

