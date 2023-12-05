Piper Sandler Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $105.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.78.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 27.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 147.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Elastic by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.