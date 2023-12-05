Piper Sandler Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $572.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $540.00 to $572.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $530.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.83. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

