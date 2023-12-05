Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.12.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.49. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

