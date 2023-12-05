Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Purchases A$13,340.00 in Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey acquired 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,340.00 ($8,834.44).

Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Kevin Bailey purchased 250,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,250.00 ($6,788.08).

On Thursday, November 9th, Kevin Bailey purchased 460,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,860.00 ($12,490.07).

Po Valley Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Po Valley Energy Company Profile

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.

