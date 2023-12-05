Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,468 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $50,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,474,286.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $496,283.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,975 shares in the company, valued at $27,196,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,312 shares of company stock worth $65,667,082. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $194.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.37. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.