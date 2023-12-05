Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,695 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Elastic by 19,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after purchasing an additional 702,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

