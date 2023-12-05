Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $5.64 Million Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.11% of HashiCorp worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $16,664,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HashiCorp by 248.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 217,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HCP stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,408 shares of company stock worth $7,924,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

