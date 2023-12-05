Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $7.61 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 33.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 110,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NIO by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after buying an additional 879,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in NIO by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,262,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 736,427 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.00. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

About NIO



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

