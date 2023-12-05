Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,168 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sabre by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sabre by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 375,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,060,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

