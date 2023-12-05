Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

