Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Natera were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at $524,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,206,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,155 shares of company stock worth $1,297,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

