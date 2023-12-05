Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.