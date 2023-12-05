Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $1.56 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $56,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

