Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $8.14 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

