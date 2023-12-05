Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Creative Planning lifted its position in PDD by 54.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PDD by 2.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at $5,519,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 60.9% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 286,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 108,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PDD by 14.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PDD opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $147.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

