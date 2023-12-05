Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 557,567 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 376,468 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 730,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 211,666 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,209. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $105,737.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $276,223.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 328,397 shares of company stock worth $1,412,114 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

