Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,146,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Douglas Elliman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,216,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 200,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 52,477 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of DOUG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $251.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.