Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 97,716 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

