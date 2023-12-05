Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 59.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 470,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 141,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 57.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 2,897,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

