Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,862 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Richardson Electronics worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

RELL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,488. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

