Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 269,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 81,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,031. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $590.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

