Portolan Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595,238 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,710,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 173,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 130,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 595,441 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,543,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $115,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,659,770.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,296 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,987 shares of company stock valued at $575,690 in the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OSG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 91,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $346.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

