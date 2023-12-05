Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 235,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Liquidia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 154,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Liquidia by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 226,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Report on LQDA

Liquidia Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.