Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $113.44. 619,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $131.21. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

