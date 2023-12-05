Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 23,620 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.06 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.53%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

